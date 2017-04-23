Rankings Matter - How To Get Your Pages To The Top

You could easily take that personal website or blog that you're goofing around on and start to make some serious money from it. To do this, however, you need to learn to optimize your site so that search engines are able to find you. We'll arm you with some powerful knowledge in this SEO-based article.

To really get ahead in the web business game and earn a high ranking for your business, it is imperative that you learn about HTML title and Meta tags. You need to learn how to use them for your own site and also which tags your competitors are using. With a little bit of research, you will quickly learn about how to use quality tags and ultimately earn higher placement.

Give each page its own title tag. This way, search engines won't think every page is the same and fail to index it properly. Not to mention that it becomes easier for the reader to tell the differences between the pages as well. Something as simple as titling your individual pages can push up your ranking in the SERPs.

Because search engines need to be able to navigate your site to index it properly, you should use JavaScript for progressive enhancement only. The entire site does not need to be JavaScript-enabled. You only need to use this for enhanced functionally. When it comes to easy navigation, JavaScript is a big no-no in SEO.

Obtaining your search engine optimization goals can be made easier by using graphics and images. Use low resolution images because high resolution images will increase loading time. Key words within the images themselves will be read by search engine spiders. People enjoy seeing images and graphics on a website and it can help describe your article, blog or product as well as produce search engine results for optimal traffic to your site.

Insert a keyword phrase on the URL to your website. Search engines will assign a higher value to your URL when they are determining the sites to spit out on searches. The more popular the keyword phrase of your URL, the higher frequency that your site will appear on searches.

To optimize a website for search engines, it can sometimes, be helpful to modify the website content. By frequently incorporating phrases and words that oftentimes, tend to be entered as search terms into the content of a website, the site designers can often help to increase the traffic to that particular site.

In regards to search engine optimization, you should avoid using Flash in your website design. Although it can make your site more interesting by providing pretty graphics and eyecatching movement, search engine spiders can't read Flash content. As a result, if you have Flash in your website it often will not be indexed well in the search engines. By sticking with standard graphics and text instead, you stand a much better chance of having your site listed near the top of the results for your keywords.

Use a link wheel if you want, but be cautious. Link wheels allow your site to gain many links to it, quickly increasing your rankings. However, you must be careful not to have your site grow too quickly, because search engines are aware of this tactic and may blacklist you if they believe you are doing it.

If you bid for keywords on a pay-per-click search engine with an eye towards increasing your page rank, stay away from licensed trademarks and copyrighted product names. These can be popular search terms, but their owners will not appreciate you taking advantage of them. Only use such terms if you have an arrangement with the owners - and double-check their assent to this particular usage.

It is integral for you to improve the functionality for your customers on your website. To do this, you can include a search box in the top right hand corner of your page. This gives your visitors the ability to find exactly what they want with one click of the mouse.

Use only published standards to validate your markup or site appearance. You should make every effort to use each and every header tag when possible; and structure your site content so that it is presented clearly and in a logical, hierarchical order. This makes it easier for various search engine services to analyze and rank your site.

Make proper use of the title tag. In the coding language of HTML, the title tag is what your customers see at the top of their browser when visiting your site. It is also what drives many search engines so your customers can find you. Be sure your title is descriptive, and contains your important key words.

You must be patient and understand that SEO is not a process that will show you immediate results. Sometimes it takes weeks or even months to see any changes. If you are a small and very new business then you should expect the process to take a little longer for you than most.

Understand that having a site that can only be viewed by people that have Flash installed will only decrease the amount of traffic to your site. Not everyone has that installed and many people that only have access to public computers will not be able to view your site.

Set up a strategy on getting inbound links to your website from relevant, highly-ranked websites. Of course, everyone's goal is to find a way for Wikipedia, the most highly ranked site of all, to send us it's link juice. Your goal should be to find other websites who's topic matches yours to provide you with their Page Rank boosting links.

The W3C says, "Cool URLs don't change." Avoid like the plague, changing the page names on your site or you'll lose their page rank along with it. If you do have to change the page name, set up a 301 redirect to point to the new location. But really, just don't do it!

Search engine optimization is a very involved and ongoing process, but it is essential for any business website to get the traffic it needs to succeed in the internet marketplace. Make sure to apply these search engine optimization tips to your website so that you can start getting the traffic you need.