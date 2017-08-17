Promoting Your Companies Reach Through Video Marketing

These days, if video marketing is a major part of expanding any business. However, creating a successful strategy isn't always that easy. The following article has some helpful tips and tricks that you can use. Read on and learn some great ways you can improve your business' video marketing strategy.

Avoid thinking your customers will watch videos longer than 20 minutes. If you have a specific product being demonstrated, the video can last as long as 20 minutes. On the other hand, a video focusing on general descriptions or advertisements should take no longer than 10 minutes.

A great way to make videos fun to watch is by having more than one person in them. Interview an expert or just bring someone on with you who is fun to watch. The more entertaining the people on the video are, the more likely viewers are to buy in to what's being said.

When you create a video for marketing purposes keep it under 2 minutes. You want your target audience to watch the whole message, and if it is too long you will potentially lose audiences as they click off. You can always continue a thought or message in a follow up video if needed.

Think about creating a viral video. Viral videos are videos that are shared on social media websites and explode in popularity. Be careful, though. Some people on the Internet can see right through a viral video attempt, and it can end up as a failure. Be creative and make a video that people will actually want to watch. Humor is always a plus.

Make sure that your videos are promoted in a two-fold fashion. Let your existing core audience know that new content is up, via your blog and email or newsletter list. However, also make sure to promote it to new readers through social media posts and search engine optimization techniques within your budget.

Try outlining the path of your video. Great videos make it clear early on what will be discussed during the video. Just diving in your content will not help the viewers understand the benefits of watching it. Start with an outline like you would an essay to explain to viewers early on what to expect during the rest of the video.

When using videos to market your business, be sure to add a link to your website. If someone views your video and is interested in your company, more information will be just one click away. These links can be added either in the video description, or in a hovering caption added to your video. However, you do it, make sure that the link is easily visible and always kept up to date.

Maybe you aren't going to be the star of your show, but you do need to find a good spokesperson or mascot to help market your videos. Try to find somebody that is natural when speaking and generally makes people around them feel comfortable. People want to watch somebody they feel that they can trust.

When searching YouTube for ideas, don't forget to use the * wildcard operator. This allows you to find videos, which are similar but not identical to your search terms. For example, "How to * a book" may lead you to some crafty questions and answers about working with books creatively.

Product reviews help visitors learn about different products. This type of video is the least used video marketing tool. Do not only concentrate on your products, but also include reviews about products that complement your products. For example, if your business specializes in shampoo, do several product reviews on hair styling products.

When producing a video testimonial for your products, let your satisfied customers do the talking. Instead of creating a 100 percent scripted dramatization, allow the customer to speak openly and naturally about their experience. Many consumers prefer to rely on personal testimonies over the canned words of a salesperson or marketer.

A video marketing campaign is an excellent way to promote your business on the Internet. Use this great advice in all your video marketing. Always plan diligently and execute your plans well.