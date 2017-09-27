The Top SEO Tips For Your Site

Today, a lot of people are interested in what search engine optimization is and how it can benefit you're web pages. Yet, a lot of people are hesitant towards using search engine optimization for themselves. If you want to learn more about how you can use search engine optimization, then this article serves as a good place for you to get started.

To increase sales of your products from your website, hire a professional to create individualized product descriptions. Product descriptions can make or break a sale. The benefit you will gain from better product descriptions will more than outweigh the cost of hiring the writer to create them, and will also increase your search engine rankings.

Be true to yourself and true to your readers. If you are putting content on your site that links to a product or service you don't actually believe in, or that just brings you money, savvy people will see that greed and not want to come back to your site. Worse yet they will stop referring others to you.

If your site has a defined set of categories, optimize the URLs on your site to contain the keywords associated with the categories. Say you have two categories, cats and dogs. Google likes it better if the URLs for such a site are mysite.com/cats and mysite.com/dogs as opposed to something like mysite.com?category=1. Even more importantly, people searching for a keyword associated with one of the categories are more likely to arrive at one of your subpages when you use a logical URL structure.

Be varied in the page titles of your site, but not too lengthy. Targeting over 70 characters will begin to diminish the weight of the page or site. Keep the titles condensed and intersperse a wide variety of your keywords and phrases amongst them. Each individual page will add its own weight to the overall search.

Use caution when linking your website to other websites in order to avoid being banned from Google's index for inadvertently associating yourself with Black Hat practitioners. Black Hat practitioners use cloaking, spamming, redirect pages and other deceptive means to try and circumvent search engine techniques. Although Google or other search engines can exclude your website from their index for linking to one of these sites, you won't be penalized if one of these sites link to yours.

Optimize your product pages for search engines by including more than just a picture and a price for each item. Search engine spiders can't read pictures. If you include a title and a small, unique description of each item you sell, it will boost your search engine ranking and relevancy.

One interesting way to implement a 301 redirect is to use a link shortening site such as Bit.ly. The benefit of using a site such as Bit.ly is that it shortens the link, and your site is provided with the click credit for the link, rather than Bit.ly receiving the credit itself.

Always be aware of your website standing. Use ranking sites like alexa and googlerankings to keep track of whether you are losing or gaining visitors. Do it yourself SEO begins with keeping an eye on your status regularly. Checking these stats will allow you to find out if your optimization is having an effect.

If the host of your site allows spammers, find yourself a new host. The engines will eventually get around to shutting out IP's that allow spammers and you will find your site shut out with the rest of them. Check and see if your host has a policy against spamming in their terms and conditions.

When dealing with search engine optimization it is important to utilize Google Trends. Google Trends shows you what keywords are trending and how popular they are. This, in turn, will allow you to choose the most popular keywords or keyword phrases when creating your pages to gain the most amount of traffic.

Basic HTML includes six levels of "heading" tags. You should make use of all of them for improved performance with search engines. When you include keywords in heading tags, search engines weight those keywords more heavily against potential search terms. Headings need not dictate the appearance of your web-page, and they offer you a handy way to squeeze extra SEO performance out of your keywords.

Use a keyword checking tool to make sure the keywords you want to be prevalent on your page are the ones the search engines will be finding. Sometimes you don't realize how often other common words are being repeated in the other text on your page, like advertising or navigation links.

Don't fall into the SEO trap of believing that links can outweigh good content. Building a site that will appear at the top of the search engine rankings isn't about beating the algorithms, it's about providing good content. A single link from a high-ranking site will not help you outrank other sites that have relevant, recently-updated content about your keyword.

SEO will not be leaving the scene anytime soon and if anyone plans on running a successful website, they will have to master the in's and out's, or hire someone who can. Following this advice is a good way to get started and get the ball rolling to create a more known and profitable business. Even if your site isn't aimed at bringing in a monetary value as of yet, it will still need the exposure of SEO, in order to hit an audience and become known.